Le Mars proposes ‘urban renewal’ money for up to $15M in projects

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Le Mars moved forward just over $15 million in projects earlier this month. The city council putting eight projects into its Urban Renewal Plan, a geographic area that allows the city to capture 100% of property tax dollars inside that area.

Using TIF dollars and the Urban Renewal Area, the city can expand its railroad track onto land owned by the city, even though the land hasn’t officially been incorporated into the city. Officials say businesses are inquiring about developing the land, and the railroad track will open up further possibilities.

The City of Le Mars is considering new water treatment facilities and an expansion of its city-owned railroad. In the map below, the Urban Renewal Area is shaded yellow, city limits are in red.

Using tax increment financing (TIF), the city can capture 100% of the property taxes in the Urban Renewal Area, putting that money into projects that benefit the same area.

“So we can meet those DNR and EPA regulations. Yeah, so those things have to keep moving,” said Jason Vacura, the Le Mars City Administrator.

The “water project” as it’s named, is required by regulators to reduce the amount of pollutants in the water. Some of the other projects are meant to attract more businesses, like covering drainage ditches, and minor airport improvements.

“Now we have the push to put the infrastructure in. So that’s why that project is included,” said Vacura.

“You can take and you can freeze the tax base so that any growth and valuation over that the city is able to capture 100% of the taxes to reinvest back in that area to spur economic development,” said Jason Windman, the city’s finance and HR director.

TIF districts like the one Le Mars is using expire every 20 years. The city’s will expire in 2026.

