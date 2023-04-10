Man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City pleads not guilty to charges

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man arrested after a pursuit in Sioux City back in March has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

According to court documents, Lennox Vanvacter has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including theft, assault and criminal mischief.

Thirty-year-old Lennox Vanvacter of Duncombe, Iowa faces multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a pursuit on March 22 in Sioux City. (Woodbury County Jail)

The charges come from an incident back on March 22 where law enforcement chased a stolen pickup throughout the Morningside area in Sioux City. Authorities allege Vanvacter lead law enforcement through multiple Morningside neighborhoods, at one point the speeds reached 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

At the end of the pursuit, authorities say Vanvacter crashed through the metal gate at Latham Park and became stuck briefly. While trying to get unstuck Vanvacter allegedly put the pickup in reverse and struck a Woodbury County deputy’s car, trying to push it backward.

After the collision, authorities say Vanvacter started going forward, driving over the gate and entering Latham Park. After driving through the park, he allegedly tried to drive through a fence on the west side of the park but got stuck. Authorities say Vanvacter surrendered shortly afterward.

Vanvacter is scheduled to be back in court on June 7 for his pretrial conference, with a jury trial set for June 13.

