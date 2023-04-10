Norfolk Housing Agency has a new location

Norfolk Housing Agency moves to new location
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, April 5 the housing agency in Norfolk, Nebraska moved to its new location. It relocated from the Kensington to 1310 West Norfolk Avenue Suite D, west of the local the Walgreens.

The move is part of Ho-Chunk Capital’s purchase of the Kensington in downtown Norfolk. The project will convert the historic building into a boutique hotel.

“The Norfolk Housing Agency is proud to have owned and improved the Kensington building for over 25 years. The Kensington provided a welcoming home to Norfolk citizens over the years,” said Gary Bretschneider, executive director of the Norfolk Housing Agency.

“The Norfolk Housing Agency is excited to be handing ownership of this historic building to Ho-Chunk Capital. From the day we received the proposal from Ho-Chunk Capital, and they shared their vision for a revived Hotel Norfolk; the Norfolk Housing Agency staff has worked tirelessly to assist in keeping the Kensington, the cornerstone building it was meant to be when construction started in 1921. We are excited to show off our new location to the many clients, landlords and tenants that had stopped at “the Kensington” to get assistance. Now we are “just behind Walgreens” with much more convenient parking for visitors,” added Bretschneider.

Hours will remain the same, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. A drop box will be available on the front wall for tenant payments and client documents at the new location.

