One person sent to hospital, pet killed after house fire

LITTLE ROCK, Iowa (KUOO) - On Saturday, April 8 there was a house fire half a mile south of Little Rock.

According to KUOO Radio, the George and Sibley Fire Departments were called to assist the Little Rock Fire Department in battling the blaze. By the time firefighters were called, a corner of the house was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the people in the house were able to get out, however, one person was taken to Osceola Regional Health Center and the house was destroyed. One pet was killed because of the fire.

