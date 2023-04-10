Storm Lake community comes out to watch a ‘Movie With a Cop’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Children Monday in Storm Lake had the day off from school as part of Easter Break.

The Storm Lake Police Department decided to give families a unique activity to enjoy during break.

The Storm Lake Vista 3 Theater was packed with members of the community as the Storm Lake Police Department hosted an event called “Movie With a Cop.”

“Super Mario Brother movie just came out so and so we partnered with a couple of other organizations here in Storm Lake including Tyson Foods. We decided we’re going to fill the theater, pay for all the kids and families to come together and watch the movie this afternoon” said Chris Cole, the Storm Lake police chief

The public was lining the street before 1 p.m. and the movie didn’t start until 2 p.m.

“I got here at 1 p.m. and there was a line down the street. We knew that it was probably going to be a big event and definitely we will consider doing it again in the future because it’s been huge so far, so we’re really excited about that,” said Cole.

Obviously, the kids were excited to see the movie, but they were just as excited to meet the officers who serve the community.

“It’s just pretty cool to meet the police officers and get to know them... it’s kind of awesome,” said Tylon Phiakhaota, a kid who attended the event.

The police department said they are always looking for ways to engage the community. They even said if you have an idea that could bring the community together, they would love to hear it.

Cole also said this is a great idea to build trust with the younger members of the community, which is the first step to a long-term successful relationship with the youth.

