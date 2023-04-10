WATCH LIVE AT 6PM: Nikki Haley makes a campaign stop in Salix, IA

Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks during a campaign rally on March 13, 2023.((AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File))
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is making a stop in western Iowa Monday night.

Haley is set to host a town hall at the Port Neal Welding Company in Salix, Iowa. She’ll be joined by Congressman Randy Feenstra who represents northwest Iowa in the U.S. House.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. and KTIV will be there to cover it. A livestream of the event will be posted in this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

Haley has been crisscrossing the country for some time now and has already made several stops across Iowa.

