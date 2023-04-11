Around Siouxland: Choose Conference

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Choose Conference is a three-hour Christian women’s event focused on worship, storytelling, humor and God’s Word.

Organizers say the event will include shopping with local vendors, a concert with original music and inspirational stories and teachings.

The event is set for April 23 at the Sioux City Convention Center. General registration and shopping starts at 11 a.m. with the main program going from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and $175 for a table of 8 people.

