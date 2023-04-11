Around Siouxland: Choose Conference

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Choose Conference is a three-hour Christian women’s event focused on worship, storytelling, humor and God’s Word.

Organizers say the event will include shopping with local vendors, a concert with original music and inspirational stories and teachings.

The event is set for April 23 at the Sioux City Convention Center. General registration and shopping starts at 11 a.m. with the main program going from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and $175 for a table of 8 people.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Hundreds of Siouxlanders gather at local restaurant to have Easter brunch
Hundreds of Siouxlanders enjoy Easter brunch at Sioux City restaurant
Stefanie Kelsey
Former Iowa teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of a student
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Fire Truck
One person sent to hospital, pet killed after house fire

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Concert
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Series
Around Siouxland: Are you smarter than a fourth grader
Around Siouxland: Are You Smarter than a Fourth grader?
Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s ‘Rock the Cure’
Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bakr Shrine Circus
Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus