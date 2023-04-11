Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Series

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Chamber Music Association has a special concert coming up this weekend.

The concert will be on April 16 at the First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City at 2 p.m. It’ll feature renowned Pianist Richard Steinbach who’ll perform works by Scarlatti, Beethoven, Poulenc, Debussy, Gershwin and Gwyneth Walker.

Concert admission is $15 at the door. Students attend for free.

The Sioux City Chamber Music Association is an organization dedicated to providing performances of chamber music in Siouxland for the community.

To learn more, click here.

