Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Series

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Chamber Music Association has a special concert coming up this weekend.

The concert will be on April 16 at the First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City at 2 p.m. It’ll feature renowned Pianist Richard Steinbach who’ll perform works by Scarlatti, Beethoven, Poulenc, Debussy, Gershwin and Gwyneth Walker.

Concert admission is $15 at the door. Students attend for free.

The Sioux City Chamber Music Association is an organization dedicated to providing performances of chamber music in Siouxland for the community.

