Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day

The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has now claimed a $40 million prize from a lottery ticket he bought on April 1, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Earl Lape, a retired mechanic, bought a Lotto America Ticket that matched all six numbers.

It is the biggest jackpot in the history of the game.

Lape chose to receive the lump-sum option of $21.28 million, which he says he plans to invest, so it can help his family for generations.

He also plans to donate to organizations which benefit children with medical needs, including the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

