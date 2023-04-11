The Gospel Mission names new executive director

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Gospel Mission in Sioux City has named Randy Ehlers as its new executive director.

According to a press release, Ehlers is filling the spot left vacant by Paul Mahaffie, who suffered a stroke back in December 2022.

The Gospel Mission says Ehlers is coming to them from Siouxland PACE, an organization operated by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s that works to provide all-inclusive care for the elderly.

Ehlers grew up in Luverne, Minnesota and attended Northwestern College and the University of Iowa. The Gospel Mission says he is looking forward to fulfilling their “mission of feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, sheltering the homeless, and most importantly leading them to Christ.”

