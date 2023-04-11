The Gospel Mission names new executive director

Randy Ehlers, the executive director of the Gospel Mission
Randy Ehlers, the executive director of the Gospel Mission(The Gospel Mission)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Gospel Mission in Sioux City has named Randy Ehlers as its new executive director.

According to a press release, Ehlers is filling the spot left vacant by Paul Mahaffie, who suffered a stroke back in December 2022.

The Gospel Mission says Ehlers is coming to them from Siouxland PACE, an organization operated by UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s that works to provide all-inclusive care for the elderly.

Ehlers grew up in Luverne, Minnesota and attended Northwestern College and the University of Iowa. The Gospel Mission says he is looking forward to fulfilling their “mission of feeding the hungry, clothing the poor, sheltering the homeless, and most importantly leading them to Christ.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Siouxlanders gather at local restaurant to have Easter brunch
Hundreds of Siouxlanders enjoy Easter brunch at Sioux City restaurant
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Stefanie Kelsey
Former Iowa teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of a student
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Fire Truck
One person sent to hospital, pet killed after house fire

Latest News

James Dunn
Plea negotiations are underway for former Kingsley Police Chief
Joel Koskan was arrested and taken into the custody of law enforcement officers after pleading...
Koskan pleads guilty to two charges of incest, sentenced to 10 years in prison
National Drug Take Back Day is on April 22
On Monday, April 10 a building caught fire in Estherville, Iowa. The fire destroyed the...
Fire in Estherville sends one person to the hospital