A gusty & warmer day is in the forecast for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are dealing with temperatures in the 40s and 50s all across the area with clear skies. We are dealing with mostly cloudy skies across the area as our wind continues out of the south and southwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Today is going to be a warmer day across the region, as highs will climb into the 80s across all of Siouxland with plenty of sunny skies for this Tuesday. The wind today will be gusty. We are forecasting winds to be gusting near 30 miles per hour out of the south and southwest for much of our day.

Since we are going to see a warm, dry, and windy day today, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect for much of Siouxland from noon until 9 p.m.

Tonight, lows will be in the 50s and 60s across the area, with wind still on the breezy side out of the south at 15 to 30 miles per hour. Also, we will start off mostly clear tonight, but clouds do build in from the north overnight, so you can expect partly cloudy skies across the region overnight tonight.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and even low 90s in southern Siouxland. We could see some record-breaking highs for tomorrow, so we will be closely monitoring the chance of records being broken tomorrow.

Then this weekend we will see showers move into Siouxland, and then next week we will see more average highs for this time of year.

I have all the details in my full forecast in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

