Local dog rescued from death is now on the road to recovery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -It’s “National Pet Day” a day to celebrate cats, dogs, birds and even fish.

But one local non-profit dedicated to rescuing homeless, neglected, and abandoned animals is celebrating the survival of one of its animals.

We want to warn you, some of the info in this story may be disturbing.

Meet Dustin. He may look healthy now, but it’s a far cry from the dog Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue Co-Founder Brenda Iwen saw back in February. Her agency had gotten a tip about a dying dog.

Dustin with his owner (KTIV)

“When I opened up the back of their car... there was Dustin, he was dying, it was probably one of the saddest cases I’ve ever seen. I didn’t think he was even going to make it to the hospital,” said Iwen.

When Dustin finally made it to the Siouxland Animal Hospital, in Dakota Dunes, Iwen, said the only thing that mattered was keeping Dustin alive at any cost.

Watching Dustin lay there helpless left a lasting impact on Iwen.

This image shows Dustin after being picked up by Noah's Hope. (Noah's Hope)

“Sometimes there’s just a straw that breaks the camel’s back and Dustin was it for me that day,” said Iwen.

After over a week in the animal hospital in critical condition, Dustin was able to pull through. Now Dustin is on the road to recovery with his new foster family.

“He’s been with us for about a month and a half. Every day we see changes with him, different behaviors of him turning more into a dog,” said Rita Lott, Dustin’s foster parent.

Dustin now weighs 43 pounds. He’s gained 15 pounds since he first arrived at his new home.

“He runs through the house when it’s mealtime, I’ve never seen a dog eat so fast, but it must be working for him because he continues to gain the weight,” said Lott.

The next step for Dustin is to get integrated with other dogs. That means he’s closer to the day he’s adopted by his “fur-ever” family.

“Noah’s Hope” is always looking for foster homes to take in dogs until they can be adopted.

Iwen also added that adopting a pet could be a great way to celebrate “national pet day”. For more information about “Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue” click here

