Ludacris to perform in Battery Park this summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced its next Batter Park Summer Concert Series performance will be Hip-Hop legend Ludacris.

According to a press release, his concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, April and can be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop. All events in Battery Park are open to all ages.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide thanks to successes such as singles “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

Ludacris made the jump to movies back in 2003 in “2 Fast 2 Furious” as the character “Tej.” He will reprise his role for the seventh time in “Fast X,” which is set to release on May 20, 2023.

As a father of four girls, his latest ventures include launching his educational platform devoted to the enrichment of children called “KidNation.” In addition, Ludacris created the animated series KARMA’S WORLD which launched in the Top 10 in 42 countries on Netflix and received two NAACP Award nominations. He started The Ludacris Foundation in 2001 which focuses on helping the youth in his hometown of Atlanta and has partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.

Other upcoming concerts in Battery Park include:

Foreigner with Night Ranger on May 13

Lainey Wilson on Aug. 10.

