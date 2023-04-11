Missouri River Historical Development awards $750,000 for Sioux City ‘Innovation Center’

The Innovation Center would feature three floors, focusing on food, tech and office space.
The Innovation Center would feature three floors, focusing on food, tech and office space.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) awarded $750,000 to Iowa West Coast Initiative (IWCI) on Tuesday.

The grant will provide partial funding for IWCI’s proposed “Innovation Center” which would be based in downtown Sioux City. In a news release, MRHD said the City of Sioux City will also provide $400,000 in matching funds.

An IWCI official said the Innovation Center will require about eight million dollars in funding, and with Tuesday’s grants, the group has raised 1.2 million.

“We have so much money left to raise and things like that. But we do have a roadmap. Two years. I mean, we’re really right in that two year mark, (to start work on the project)” said Jesse Hinrichs, the entrepreneurial community navigator.

IWCI said the “Innovation Center” would be three stories combining the food industry, tech, and rentable office spaces. The organization has yet to purchase a building.

”So we do take grant applications. And then there are people on our board who will review and grade and score those. And then they bring those to the full committee to decide what they believe we should fund. And this year, Iowa’s West Coast Initiative Program just floated to the top,” said Steve Huisenga, president of MRHD.

MRHD is able to fund grants like these because it holds the gaming license for the Hard Rock Casino. Officials say grant funds are the result of casino profits.

