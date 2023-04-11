National Drug Take Back Day is on April 22

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day is to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and the Sioux City Police Department will be taking part.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the SCPD will have four locations set up in Sioux City where people can dispose of their unused prescription medication. Those locations are:

Each of the above locations will be manned by an SCPD officer. This event is anonymous and no record is kept of who drops off medication. During the last National Drug Take Back, the SCPD collected over 260 pounds of medication for disposal.

National Drug Take Back Day happens twice a year and gives people the opportunity to safely dispose of the prescription medications they no longer need. It is also meant to help prevent medication abuse by removing unused medication from the home.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Learn more about the event at www.deatakeback.com, or by calling 800-882-9539. If you don’t live in Sioux City but still want to participate in Drug Take Back Day, you can use the collection site locator here.

