North shuts out South Sioux in border battle

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - CSB

Morningside 10 Dakota State 0 F

Morningside 8 Dakota State 0 F

SOCC

S.C. North 5 South Sioux City (G) 0 F

West Sioux 7 East Sac County (B) 1 F

Sioux Center 2 Spirit Lake (G) 0 F

S.C. East 5 Fort Dodge (B) 1 F

Spencer 5 BH/RV (B) 1 F

Storm Lake 2 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1 F

Spencer 12 BH/RV (G) 0 F

Unity Christian 0 Western Christian (B) 4 F

Spirit Lake 2 Sioux Center (B) 3 F

Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan 1 Storm Lake 0 F

MLB

Cincinnati 4 Atlanta 5 F/10

Oakland 1 Baltimore 5 F

Seattle 2 Chicago Cubs 3 F/10

NY Yankees 2 Cleveland 3 F

Chicago WSox 4 Minnesota 3 F

San Diego 0 NY Mets 5 F

Miami 3 Philadelphia 15 F

Houston 8 Pittsburgh 2 F

Boston 0 Tampa Bay 1 F

Kansas City 2 Texas 11 F

NHL

Dallas 6 Detroit 1 F

Toronto 2 Florida 1 F/OT

Buffalo 3 NY Rangers 2 F

Carolina 2 Ottawa 3 F

NY Islanders 2 Washington 5 F

San Jose 2 Winnipeg 6 F

