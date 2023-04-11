Oak Ridge Boys, Bush among concerts set for 2023 Nebraska State Fair

TobyMac, comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias also set to perform
Nebraska State Fair
Nebraska State Fair(Nebraska State Fair / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - From old-school country to ‘90s grunge to Christian music to comedy, this year’s entertainment line-up at the Nebraska State Fair has quite the range.

The state fair’s 2023 concert schedule brings this year’s theme — “Whatever Your Flavor” — into the annual event’s performance venues.

Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday on the state fair’s website. Prices vary.

MONDAY AUG. 28

The Oak Ridge Boys will get things started in the Heartland Events Center. The 2 p.m. indoor concert is set for Older Nebraskans Day at the fair. All tickets for this concert are $21.

Oak Ridge Boys
Oak Ridge Boys(WILX)
WEDNESDAY AUG. 30

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be the first outdoor performance, set for 7:30 p.m. on Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $41, the release states.

“This year’s outdoor comedy concert will include improvements to the experience for attendees,” the fair’s release states.

Among the improvements are reserved sections with assigned seats; general-admission bleacher seating will also be available, with an additional third video screen.

THURSDAY AUG. 31

Christian singer TobyMac is set to take Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $31.

FRIDAY SEPT. 1

Alternative grunge band Bush — and a special guest to be announced soon — will perform on Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $46.

Getting to go into the crowd and share a song together is the best part of it all. Thank you to the hardcore fans, the...

Posted by Bush on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
SATURDAY SEPT. 2

Country singer Lee Brice will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. Tickets start at $46.

Lee Brice performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin...
Lee Brice performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
SUNDAY SEPT. 3

Mexican “Technobanda” performer Banda Maguey will perform a free concert at 9 p.m. in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

Exelente miércoles les deseamos a todos ustedes✌️🙏💃#bandamaguey #quebradita #baile #miercoles #semanasanta #vacaciones

Posted by Banda Maguey on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

