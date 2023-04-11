Fire in Estherville sends one person to the hospital

By KUOO Radio
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - An apartment building was destroyed and one person was sent to a hospital after a fire in Estherville, Iowa.

According to KUOO Radio, the fire broke out at about 5:40 p.m. Monday at one of the buildings in the Country View Apartments. Estherville Fire Chief Travis Sheridan said when firefighters got to the scene heavy smoke was coming from the attic, and a portion of the roof and west side of the building was on fire. A nearby garage also started on fire.

One person had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Three people were living in the building at the time of the fire. Temporary living arrangements are being made for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

