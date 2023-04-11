Plea negotiations are underway for former Kingsley Police Chief

James Dunn
James Dunn(Plymouth County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former northwest Iowa police chief accused of using confidential resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend may soon have a plea agreement.

Court documents filed on April 10 show plea negotiations are underway for James Dunn, the former police chief for the Kingsley Police Department. Dunn is facing 19 charges, including unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data, misconduct in office and stalking.

The former police chief is accused of using privileged data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, and her current boyfriend. He allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to the boyfriend and his roommate.

The court documents state a plea negotiation deadline has been set for April 17, 2023. If a plea agreement is not reached by then, Dunn’s trial will take place on July 11, 2023, as previously planned.

