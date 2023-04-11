Sioux County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace/Venmo scam

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Law enforcement agencies in Siouxland are warning people that they’ve seen an uptick in scams using Facebook Marketplace and other online “swap” pages.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the most common scam involves the scammer advertising an item or service with a price that is “too good to be true.” The scammer then starts a conversation with the victim about the advertised service or item before requesting a deposit or payment to be made through Venmo or another online payment service.

Once the victim sends the payment to the Venmo account provided by the scammer, authorities say the scammer will claim they didn’t receive the payment, even though it was properly processed. The victim will then receive a text message claiming to be from Venmo that says the transaction did not go through. But in reality, authorities say the text message is coming from the scammer using a different number. The scammer will then continue to push the victim to send another deposit for the service or item, both of which don’t actually exist.

Below is a list of tips to keep in mind when looking to buy something online:

Is the price of this item or service significantly lower than normal, or seem too good to be true?

Look closely at the Facebook profile of the seller. If you are purchasing on a local Swap group, does the seller appear to be from the area? Most scammers will have only a few photos on their Facebook profile, all of them uploaded within a short time period before.

Offer to meet in person to see the item, before making a deposit.

Is the seller becoming upset, or pushy when it comes to you purchasing the item?

If paying for an item or deposit via an online payment service, such as Venmo, confirm that the Venmo account username matches the name of the person you have been speaking with on Marketplace. If possible, handle all payments in person after you have viewed the item or service you intend on purchasing.



If you have questions regarding this scam or feel you may be a victim, authorities suggest you reach out to your local law enforcement agency.

