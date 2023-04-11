Siouxland athletes shine at Le Mars Don Shilling Memorial Invitational

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - It was sunny and 78 in Le Mars on Monday afternoon making it a great day to show off skills on the track and out in the field.

Several local teams were in Le Mars Monday afternoon for the Don Shilling Memorial Invitational.

Starting off in the boys high jump- at 6 feet 6 inches it’s Sione Fifita of Le Mars taking the win as he clears the bar.

In the girl’s long jump, Olivia Mentzer takes the win from Sioux City East at 16-08.50.

Now to the track, in the boys 800 sprint medley, it’s the Spencer boys with a strong showing. They would fight to the finish with Sioux City East but Spencer takes the win at 1:35:54.

In the girls 800 medley, the Le Mars girls had a strong handoff and would kick things into gear to finish first with a time of 1:51.98, that’s a new school record from Aubree Leusink, Stella Hector, Jenna Allen, and Madi Huls.

And lastly in the boys 3200, Gabe Nash of Sioux City North dominates jumping out ahead of everyone as he cruises to the first-place finish at 9:16.68.

