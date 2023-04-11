The warming is not done yet for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Most of Siouxland saw gusty south winds send temperatures into the 80s for the first time this spring season.

There will be no letup in the mild conditions heading into tonight as lows will be in the upper 50s under a clear sky and a breezy south wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday is looking even warmer with most of our highs likely reaching the mid to upper 80s and once again winds will be gusting over 30 miles per hour so any outside burning will not be a good idea.

Thursday will probably be the windiest day of the bunch as wind could gust to 40 miles per hour and since that wind is out of the south conditions stay warm with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Changes start to arrive on Friday as clouds will be moving in.

By later in the day Friday, our chances of showers, or even a few thunderstorms, will be increasing with highs still above average in the mid 70s.

Some thunderstorms will be possible into Friday night, and we still could see a few showers around the area on Saturday as temperatures will be considerably cooler with highs in the mid 50s with rather strong northwesterly winds.

Sunshine should return on Sunday, but the cooler temperatures will be sticking around with highs in the upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky on another breezy day.

Will that cooler weather be staying around into next week?

