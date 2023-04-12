Akron-Westfield School Board discusses incident at high school and how to move forward

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - Eleven days after an incident at the Akron-Westfield High School, new information came out at the annual school board meeting.

“There are highlights from that meeting that I would like to bring to your attention that can be a gateway to further conversations. There are three major topics that stood out as being top priorities; Communication, safety and discipline,” said Jessica Hughes, a parent.

Those are the words from concerned parent Jessica Hughes as she addressed the Akron-Westfield Board of Education Monday, April 10, following an incident that happened back in March. She said those three layers are the most expressed topics that came out of a public meeting she helped organize earlier this month.

Collectively, she says the topics weighed heavy on the hearts of many people there. Hughes says they feel it is their obligation as parents and community members to stand up and put their words into action hoping for the board’s support. They want to create a parent advocacy group to better the future for all parties.

“We really have to come together with humility and open dialogue so that we can make positive changes and help assist the faculty students and administration,” said Hughes. “And making positive changes for our school or students making sure they have resources when it comes to mental health behavioral health and just in general a positive place to go to get any assistance they might need.”

The school board honed in on the public comment and had this response after hearing from the crowd.

“We want to move forward together, create some healing and create understanding so there’s an open communication and dialogue between both the district and the public of Akron,” said School Board President Nick Schoenfelder.

Right now planning stages are still underway for the parent advocacy group.

