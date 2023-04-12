An even warmer day is in the forecast today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to a very mild morning, with lows in the upper 50s and 60s all across the area. Our average low for this time of year is in the mid-30s, which means we are over 30 degrees above average for this time of year.

It is also a gusty start to the day with wind out of the south up to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 40 miles per hour in a few spots across the area.

Today you can expect an even warmer day, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the entire region. We will also see a sunny day here in Siouxland. Since we will be seeing a warmer day in the region, we are expecting to see multiple high temperature records broken today.

Our other issue today is the dry and windy conditions here in Siouxland. Because of that, another Red Flag Warning will go into effect for all of Siouxland from 1 p.m. this afternoon until 7 p.m. tonight. Be sure you are using caution so we don’t see more grass fires across the region.

Then tonight we will see another mild night with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds up to 30 miles per hour out of the south.

Then on Thursday, we will see another warm and dry day with highs in the 80s and 90s and wind gusts out of the south of up to 30 miles per hour. Tomorrow we will likely see a Red Flag warning for much of the area.

By Friday, we will see rain and even a chance of thunderstorms developing overnight Friday.

