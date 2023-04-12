Dakota Valley’s Sam Kleis overcomes being born deaf going on to win two state championships alongside his dad

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The Dakota Valley boys basketball team had two unforgettable seasons winning back-to-back state titles, and racking up a 53-game winning streak.

But, like any team, they faced their own challenges each day.

It was two years full of indescribable highs for Dakota Valley basketball. Those highs were shared by a father/son duo of head coach Jason Kleis and senior forward Sam Kleis. It’s a moment that dad, at one point, doubted would ever come.

“There were many times where I wondered, ‘Okay is he going to be a high school basketball player in any kind of way, shape or form or not?’ And you know, he just kept grinding,” said Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley basketball head coach.

On February 21, 2005, Jason Kleis, and his wife Shelly, welcomed Sam into the world. Then came the shocking news that Sam was deaf.

“First you’re shocked, you’re scared, you’re nervous, you cry, you’re fearful, you don’t know what that’s going to look like because we don’t have anything like that in our family. And there was really no explanation the doctors gave us for why that was,” said Jason Kleis.

So, the Kleis’ wondered what would happen next. For Sam, he got cochlear implants to help improve his hearing.

Sam Kleis recovers after receiving surgery for one of his cochlear implants. (Kleis Family)

“I remember like it was yesterday, they called a night or two before his 10-month birthday and said that the FDA had just approved now down to 10 months old could get them,” said Jason Kleis.

To that point, kids couldn’t get cochlear implants until they turned one. Sam became one of the youngest people to ever get a cochlear implant-- at 10 months old-- in Kansas City. He grew up gradually adapting to them, and developed a love for sports. But, sports presented new challenges.

“I remember going to basketball tournaments and they’d have multiple games on each court. And I would have a really hard time here differentiating the whistles between each court,” said Sam Kleis, Dakota Valley senior forward.

“I remember him just kind of looking around like a rag doll out there. People yelling in a gym and not knowing where sound was coming from, not knowing what was going on a lot of the time and, and it was hard to watch as a parent, but also you had this inner thought that okay, this is going to make him tougher and make him better,” said Jason Kleis.

Sam persevered with the help of his family, and he always had the inspiration of his dad’s own team, the Dakota Valley Panthers.

“I’d be manager or ballboy for the high school team back then. That’s how I remember falling in love with the game the best is being manager for high school. And I just learned a lot through that,” said Sam Kleis.

Sam Kleis (left) holds a clipboard helping his dad on the sidelines of a Dakota Valley basketball game. (Kleis Family)

It all came full circle four years ago when Sam realized a dream by joining the Panthers basketball program.

“I remember it always being my dream to play for the Panthers one day. And so now doing that and winning two state championships is incredible,” said Sam Kleis.

The state champion medal means so much more than just winning for Sam. It signifies all that he had to overcome.

“It was special, because I remember just all those hours I put in the gym, especially with my dad, and you know, we’d go shoot after hours. It just all led up to that point, and it was a lot of hard work, but it paid off,” said Sam Kleis.

Coach Kleis always knew that basketball had the power to teach Sam the ultimate life lesson to persevere, and never give up.

“I’m a firm believer the longer I coach that basketball teaches us so many things is a great metaphor for life, and he’s overcome a lot of challenges to get where he has today, and I think a lot of that is because of basketball,” said Jason Kleis.

As the basketball chapter closes for Sam Kleis, he looks forward to new goals and dreams. He wants to be a commercial pilot, and plans to study aviation at South Dakota State in the fall. Sam also currently serves as a mentor to those who are thinking about getting cochlear implants.

The Kleis Family celebrates after Dakota Valley won their first-ever state championship in 2022. (Kleis Family)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.