Former K-9 for South Sioux City Police passes away

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A K-9 that had worked with the South Sioux City Police Department for a decade has died.

According to the police department, the retired K-9 “Vic” passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. Vic was 15 years old.

“A heartfelt thank you to the South Sioux Animal Hospital for their professionalism and compassion in taking care of Vic during his years of service and during his retirement years, we are extremely grateful,” said the SSCPD in a Facebook post.

