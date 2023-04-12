Healthbeat 4: State-of-the-art PET scanner at June E. Nylen Cancer Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More reliable, advanced cancer-detecting technology is now available to Siouxland patients. It is the only permanent PET scanner within 75 miles, according to officials.

While the former PET scanner at June E. Nylen Cancer Center did the job, technicians say the new one does it best.

“It cuts it down as much as half of the imaging time. The gantry size, so the hole that they go through is much bigger, so it’s a comfort factor for patients that are very claustrophobic, and it just allows them a little bit more room, so they don’t feel so enclosed. Image quality is also better,” said Kristin Gerber, a nuclear medicine technologist.

“We’re allowed to see cancer at a smaller scale than what we did before. And I just think the uptake of cancer as well, so if we do see those smaller nodules, the uptake is more visualized,” said Mason Jensen, a nuclear medicine technologist.

Shandy Grant is only 38 and has been fighting stage 4 colon cancer since 2019. She’s had nearly a dozen PET scans, through both the old and new.

“I did notice that it was a lot, it seemed like a lot more spacious. You know, you didn’t feel like you were so encumbered in the machine,” said Grant.

Shandy didn’t wait to call her doctor when she felt abnormal discomfort in her abdomen.

She credits her urgency with being able to stay on top of her cancer -- something this new machine can also do.

“Unfortunately, most of the time, when I go in for a PET scan, it’s somewhere. It’s reassuring to know, we have newer technology that could probably even catch things that maybe we didn’t see before,” said Grant.

While it makes Shandy feel better about her results, it allows staff to focus more on her and less on the process.

“We actually have artificial intelligence, so it pulls our images over and does a lot of the processing for us, and then we just have to manipulate them and kind of fine-tune the details. So that’s really nice that it’s able to do that. It saves time on our end and more time that we can spend with patients,” said Gerber.

Fighting cancer can be discouraging, but there is hope in accuracy.

The PET scanner cost $2.9M, and a million of that was funded by the community. Part of the money came from last year’s Rock the Cure benefit concert. This year’s Rock the Cure benefits the patient assistance fund. June E. Nylen provides this to help patients put money toward other expenses, so they can be less stressed financially and focus money on their cancer treatments. Rock The Cure featuring The Breakfast Club is this Saturday, April 15, at Anthem inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.