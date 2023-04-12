Iowa man sentenced for sexual abuse of 13-year-old

William Biller
William Biller(Sac County Attorney's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Sac County Attorney’s Office, on April 10 William Biller of Lake View entered guilty pleas to third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say the offenses happened in February 2017 and involved a 13-year-old girl.

A judge ordered Biller to start serving his two-decade prison sentence immediately. Biller will also be placed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Karl Beaman’s body was found buried in cement in Aurora, Colorado, nearly a year after the...
2 charged after man’s body found encased in cement under condo
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Ludacris
Ludacris to perform in Battery Park this summer
Stefanie Kelsey
Former Iowa teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of a student

Latest News

About 200 acres in southeast Clay County, Iowa were burned Tuesday in a wildfire.
200 acres burned in Clay County, IA wildfire
Claudette Loera
2nd woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
Rotary Club Car goes through ice on West Lake Okoboji
Rotary Club Car goes through ice on West Lake Okoboji
Rotary Club Car goes through ice on West Lake Okoboji
Car goes through ice on West Lake Okoboji