Iowa man sentenced for sexual abuse of 13-year-old

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Sac County Attorney’s Office, on April 10 William Biller of Lake View entered guilty pleas to third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say the offenses happened in February 2017 and involved a 13-year-old girl.

A judge ordered Biller to start serving his two-decade prison sentence immediately. Biller will also be placed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for the remainder of his life.

