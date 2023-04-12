Metro high school soccer teams battle on a busy Tuesday night
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things keep heating up on the pitch as the high school soccer season continues to get underway.
Final Scores:
High School Soccer:
S.C. West 1 S.C. East (B) 0 F
Sioux Center 7 Storm Lake (G) 2 F
Western Christian 2 BH/RV (B) 1 F
Bishop Heelan 6 CBTJ (G) 0 F
West Sioux 3 MOC-FV (B) 2 F
Bishop Heelan 10 CBTJ (B) 0 F
S.C. East 5 Unity Christian (G) 0 F
S.C. North 0 CBAL (G) 3 F
S.C. North 1 CBAL (B) 0 F
SBL 2 Le Mars (G) 0 F
Western Christian 7 BH/RV (G) 2 F
College Softball:
Mount Marty 3 Jamestown 1 F
Mount Marty 4 Jamestown 1 F
Nebraska Wesleyan 16 Buena Vista 10 F
Nebraska Wesleyan 5 Buena Vista 4 F
Doane 1 Morningside 5 F
Doane 1 Morningside 2 F
SW Minnesota St. 3 Wayne State 0 F
SW Minnesota St. 6 Wayne State 3 F
College Baseball:
Briar Cliff 5 South Dakota State 18 F
Nebraska Wesleyan 1 Buena Vista 11 F
Morningside 10 Dordt 7 F/7 Innings
Morningside 10 Dordt 0 F
