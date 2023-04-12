Metro high school soccer teams battle on a busy Tuesday night

Sioux City East's Mallory Schroeder sets up for a free kick.
Sioux City East's Mallory Schroeder sets up for a free kick.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things keep heating up on the pitch as the high school soccer season continues to get underway.

Final Scores:

High School Soccer:

S.C. West 1 S.C. East (B) 0 F

Sioux Center 7 Storm Lake (G) 2 F

Western Christian 2 BH/RV (B) 1 F

Bishop Heelan 6 CBTJ (G) 0 F

West Sioux 3 MOC-FV (B) 2 F

Bishop Heelan 10 CBTJ (B) 0 F

S.C. East 5 Unity Christian (G) 0 F

S.C. North 0 CBAL (G) 3 F

S.C. North 1 CBAL (B) 0 F

SBL 2 Le Mars (G) 0 F

Western Christian 7 BH/RV (G) 2 F

College Softball:

Mount Marty 3 Jamestown 1 F

Mount Marty 4 Jamestown 1 F

Nebraska Wesleyan 16 Buena Vista 10 F

Nebraska Wesleyan 5 Buena Vista 4 F

Doane 1 Morningside 5 F

Doane 1 Morningside 2 F

SW Minnesota St. 3 Wayne State 0 F

SW Minnesota St. 6 Wayne State 3 F

College Baseball:

Briar Cliff 5 South Dakota State 18 F

Nebraska Wesleyan 1 Buena Vista 11 F

Morningside 10 Dordt 7 F/7 Innings

Morningside 10 Dordt 0 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Hundreds of Siouxlanders gather at local restaurant to have Easter brunch
Hundreds of Siouxlanders enjoy Easter brunch at Sioux City restaurant
Stefanie Kelsey
Former Iowa teacher sentenced for sexual abuse of a student
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Fire Truck
One person sent to hospital, pet killed after house fire

Latest News

Ellie Cropley high-fives a teammates after coming home to score Morningside's first run of the...
Morningside softball powers through extra innings to take sweep over Doane
Claudia Lavariega celebrates with her squad after scoring a goal in the Stars victory over...
North shuts out South Sioux in border battle
Morningside's Taylor Richter hits the dirt to make a play in the Mustangs victory over Dakota...
Morningside crushes Dakota State in doubleheader
The Le Mars girls hand off in the 800 sprint medley.
Siouxland athletes shine at Le Mars Don Shilling Memorial Invitational