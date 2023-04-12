Metro high school soccer teams battle on a busy Tuesday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things keep heating up on the pitch as the high school soccer season continues to get underway.

Final Scores:

High School Soccer:

S.C. West 1 S.C. East (B) 0 F

Sioux Center 7 Storm Lake (G) 2 F

Western Christian 2 BH/RV (B) 1 F

Bishop Heelan 6 CBTJ (G) 0 F

West Sioux 3 MOC-FV (B) 2 F

Bishop Heelan 10 CBTJ (B) 0 F

S.C. East 5 Unity Christian (G) 0 F

S.C. North 0 CBAL (G) 3 F

S.C. North 1 CBAL (B) 0 F

SBL 2 Le Mars (G) 0 F

Western Christian 7 BH/RV (G) 2 F

College Softball:

Mount Marty 3 Jamestown 1 F

Mount Marty 4 Jamestown 1 F

Nebraska Wesleyan 16 Buena Vista 10 F

Nebraska Wesleyan 5 Buena Vista 4 F

Doane 1 Morningside 5 F

Doane 1 Morningside 2 F

SW Minnesota St. 3 Wayne State 0 F

SW Minnesota St. 6 Wayne State 3 F

College Baseball:

Briar Cliff 5 South Dakota State 18 F

Nebraska Wesleyan 1 Buena Vista 11 F

Morningside 10 Dordt 7 F/7 Innings

Morningside 10 Dordt 0 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.