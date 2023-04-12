Morningside softball powers through extra innings to take sweep over Doane

Ellie Cropley high-fives a teammates after coming home to score Morningside's first run of the...
Ellie Cropley high-fives a teammates after coming home to score Morningside's first run of the day.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside softball team has had a strong start to GPAC conference play running on a four-game win streak, and the team still remains undefeated at home.

They would look to keep that streak alive as they hosted a doubleheader with Doane.

In the bottom of the first in game one, Kennedee Jones flies out to left field and the sac fly allows Ellie Cropley to come home for the score making it 1-0 Morningside.

In the bottom of the second, Vanessa Bohuslavsky makes some contact and safely gets to first. Then chaos is underway as the ball is still in play as Bohuslavsky tries to make her way to second base. It was movement all around as Taylor Richter hits the gas to get home, but the Tigers catch on and make the play for the out.

In the top of the fourth, Anna Prauner fires one that brings Camry Moore home to tie it at one.

Morningside would hold on through 10 innings to take the win in game one 2-1.

Final Scores:

Game one: Morningside 2, Doane 1 F/10 innings

Game two: Morningside 5, Doane 1 F

