Over 20,000 Iowa Medicaid members have data breached

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A data breach last year compromised information for thousands of Iowa Medicaid recipients.

The state says Iowa Medicaid works with private contractors, which hire other companies. One of those companies experienced a data breach between June 30th and July 5th.

They say more than 20-thousand Iowa Medicaid members were impacted.

Iowa Medicaid says it will send letters to all impacted members this week - showing what information was compromised and how people can protect themselves.

