Parent says son unfairly expelled after filming alleged school assault

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - A parent of a former student at Akron-Westfield Community School says she is speaking out after her child was expelled after an incident in March.

Cherokee Blaine says her son received the same punishment as an alleged attacker, even though her son only filmed a video of the incident.

“So he won’t have a chance to get into another school because I have to go to Akron and you know, give a place of his last schooling. And Akron is going to be making sure that my boy won’t be getting into any schools,” she said.

That’s Blaine, describing how her child will now have to attend an “alternative school” in Sioux City or Le Mars after he was expelled until the 2024-2025 school year.

Blaine admits her son did film the incident, which resulted in juvenile criminal charges against the assailant. But she believes he shouldn’t receive the same punishment for filming the video and sharing it with friends.

“A lot of students knew that there was talk about a fight going to happen at the school,” she says.

Blaine says her son deleted his copy of the video at the request of a school official after sharing it with a “couple” of people. She argues every student who took a video should also be expelled.

“You’re the only one being expelled, which the school made it publicly known two students got expelled. What about the rest that were in the gym?” she said.

Blaine provided us an email from the superintendent that reads “(the student) recorded the video and it ended up on social media and now has made the news.” The email goes on to say Blaine’s son has “knowledge of the pending assault” and because of his “willingness to record and share the video” he was suspended.

We reached out to the superintendent on this story. We were told that the school will not have any more comments about this situation.

