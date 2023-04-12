Rotary Club Car goes through ice on West Lake Okoboji

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) - The Rotary Club car is no longer on the top of the ice on West Lake Okoboji, a sure sign that summertime in the Iowa Great Lakes is getting closer.

The car went into the drink around 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, and Jeff Vakulskas of Sioux City captured the moment on video. He says he was driving by and noticed the car was leaning heavily, so he stopped and got his phone rolling.

We won’t know who the winner is of the annual car drop contest until the vehicle is brought out of Smith’s Bay. A clock that’s in the car is specially rigged to stop once it becomes submerged. The winner will be determined by the time that’s on the clock.

The car drop contest serves as a fundraiser each year for the service club. The engine and other components have been removed from the vehicle so as not to pose any environmental threats.

