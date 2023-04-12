SD Sen. John Thune stops by the Dakota Dunes, talks local business and presidential candidates

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - From local air service to the management of the Missouri River, U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota covered a lot of territory during his visit to southeast South Dakota, today.

Senator Thune started his day at FIMCO in North Sioux City, who are the biggest distributor of agricultural sprayers in the United States. He then went to a business roundtable, in Dakota Dunes, Thune addressed air service, the Missouri River management issues, and the economy.

Thune also talked about negotiations on the new Federal Farm Bill, which needs to be renewed this year. Thune said he’s trying to help South Dakota farmers and ranchers navigate the economic issues within the new farm bill.

”Obviously a strong crop insurance program is the foundation of our ag policies these days, there are some commodity title programs that complement crop insurance that we’re working on some amendments to make them better, more effective,” said Thune.

The Federal Farm Bill has 12 titles, and Thune mentioned the conservation title and the disaster title as two important parts of the bill he’s working to modify.

Thune also talked about a possible ban on the social media app “TikTok”, as well as his thoughts on the upcoming race for the Republican nomination for president.

”I think there’s some really good prospects out there, the one thing we have is a young bench of very talented leaders, who I hope are a part of the conversation this year, in terms of the senate, I have encouraged Tim Scott, I think he made an initial foray today and formed an exploratory committee, but I think he could be a really compelling candidate,” said Thune.

Thune gave two reasons for his support for Sen. Scott. One, Scott’s great, personal story and, two, Scott’s positive message.

