Sioux City Community School Board adopts Fiscal Year 2024 budget

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School Board adopted its fiscal year 2024 budget Monday night which included a $.01 cent reduction the district’s proposed tax levy rate.

The total budget for fiscal year 2024 is about $242 million.

School Board President Dan Greenwell says the district is in good financial health.

Greenwell says the district will be able to avoid staffing cuts while still accounting $208 million dollars in expenditures.

Greenwell also noted what he called “drastic inflation” in recently released property tax valuations, in Sioux City.

“This year, the current appraisals, not the new ones, but the current ones didn’t go up by much. And so we’re managing... we’re managing our tax levy very responsibly with the with the citizens in mind,” Greenwell said.

Those valuations will impact property taxes in the fall of 2024, and the spring of 2025. Based on those valuations, citizens will see the property tax levy rate drop in fiscal year 2025.

”I can assure you that the tax levy will go down next year. We don’t need that kind of revenue, local tax revenue on these higher appraised values, something we’re very cognizant of,” Greenwell said.

There’s another factor that could impact the property tax levy rate going forward. Governor Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa signed into law the “Students First Act”, which will give public school students $7,598 in state education funds to spend on a private school education. That starts next school year.

But, Greenwell says that won’t impact the budget they adopted tonight. That’s because the student census, which is the basis for state funding to schools, is from October 1st of this school year, not next school year.

