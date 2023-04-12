Sioux City crews sent to house fire on Jackson Street

A fire broke out on Jackson Street Wednesday morning.
A fire broke out on Jackson Street Wednesday morning.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters were sent to a Sioux City home after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

The house fire was reported in the 3100 block of Jackson Street at about 10:45 a.m.

A lot of smoke could be seen coming from the building, specifically the roof. But as of about 11:25 a.m., the fire appears to be fully out.

No word yet on any injuries, but no ambulances have left the scene.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll up this article with more information as the situation develops.

