Sioux City crews sent to house fire on Jackson Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Firefighters were sent to a Sioux City home after a fire broke out Wednesday morning.

The house fire was reported in the 3100 block of Jackson Street at about 10:45 a.m.

A lot of smoke could be seen coming from the building, specifically the roof. But as of about 11:25 a.m., the fire appears to be fully out.

No word yet on any injuries, but no ambulances have left the scene.

Looks like we've got a house fire at 31st and Jackson.



Overheard a firefighter on scene say there was an active fire, potentially in the closet.



Smoke is billowing, but the scene remains fairly calm. @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/iLnLBa0IYf — Matt Hoffmann (@HoffmannKTIV) April 12, 2023

This is a Developing Story. We’ll up this article with more information as the situation develops.

