Warm and windy weather to continue into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The combination of sunshine, gusty wind, and dry conditions led to another warm day across the regions where record highs fell in some locations including Sioux City.

There is still some more warmth to come before the changes move in.

That means tonight is going to stay on the warm side of things again with lows in the upper 50s to around 60 degree as it will stay breezy under mostly clear skies.

Thursday has the chance of being even windier than the past couple of days as winds could gust over 40 miles per hour and we’ll again see highs head into the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will then be on the increase Friday as a cold front approaches.

This front will cause the wind to shift from the south to the northwest late in the day and that will also lead to a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely heading into Friday night as conditions start to cool down with lows in the low 40s.

Saturday continues to give us a chance of rain showers and it will be breezy and cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday is looking like yet another windy day as a northwesterly wind could gust to 40 miles per hour, but we will see more sunshine with highs in the upper 50s.

Will the warmth from this week return next week?I’ll take a complete look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 10.

