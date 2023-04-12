Woodbury County Board of Supervisors votes on new correctional officer, carbon capture pipelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County Supervisors have approved the addition of a new position that will improve security in the county courthouse.

Right now, the security positions in the courthouse are filled by a deputy who was added last year, and a number of part-time security officers who fill over 100 hours of work a week. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan says this new position would be a big help in terms of filling those hours.

”What we’ve seen in the last several months is it’s been harder and harder to get part time people hired in that security role,” said Sheehan. “So now, we will have a full-time deputy, probably starting in July, a full-time correctional officer starting in July, and then 1 full-time position that will be filled with part time employees.”

Sheehan says the new position would also allow correctional officers to rotate out of the jail to these less stressful shifts.

Another important issue supervisors discussed was carbon capture pipelines planned in Woodbury County. Several people told supervisors they oppose the idea and ask that pipeline companies be unable to use eminent domain to get the land needed for the project. They worry about the safety of the proposed pipelines, as well as how their placement could limit some cities’ growth potential.

”South and east are the only two ways that Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff can grow,” said Doyle Turner, a citizen from Moville, IA. “Those are our two largest cities within our county. If you strangle the growth of our two largest cities, you essentially strangle the growth of the entire county.”

The board approved a motion to get legal counsel to try and stop the use of eminent domain to acquire land for the pipeline projects. In addition, supervisors will also consider the carbon being processed and sold by a business in the Port Neal industrial area.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.