Abu Bekr Shrine Circus returns to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’re looking for a fun activity for the whole family this weekend, there’s a great option at the Tyson Events Center. The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus, which has been a tradition in Sioux City for over 70 years, is back.

This is the 71st annual Shrine circus, and the 19th at the Tyson Events Center. There are seven shows, with the first one being held Wednesday night. The performances feature a number of exciting acts, and there are many animals to show off like horses, camels, elephants and buffalo.

Guests can arrive before the show and come down on the floor to take part in activities like riding the animals or getting their face painted. All the proceeds from the circus help support Abu Bekr’s fraternal operations.

”It’s all about tradition,” said David Krogh, an Abu Bekr Shriner working at the circus. “With 71 years under our belt, we had to take a couple years off for COVID, but we’re back in full force. And everyone loves to go to the circus. Whether you’re seven-years-old or 70-years-old, you have a great time when you come and see the circus.”

Along with Wednesday’s show, performances will take place Thursday night at 7p.m., Friday and Saturday at 11a.m. and 7p.m., and Sunday afternoon at 2p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Tyson Events Center’s website, or you can buy them at the ticket window.

