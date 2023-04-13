Another warm and windy day, but relief is on the way with a chance of some thunderstorms this weekend

**Red Flag Warning for all of Siouxland today from Noon until 8 p.m. tonight**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are waking up to the 50s and 60s with wind gusts already up to 30 miles per hour all out of the south.

Yesterday was warm with record-breaking highs in a few locations, like here in Sioux City, where we got up to 92 degrees, which beat the old record set back in 2010 of 86 degrees.

Today, highs will be on the warmer side once again. We are forecasting highs to get into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region, with our wind gusting out of the south up to 40 miles per hour.

Combining the dry and gusty winds, a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from noon today until 8 p.m. tonight.

Tonight will be another mild and windy night with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds up to 35 miles per hour out of the south.

Then on Friday, we will see clouds increase as a cold front starts to move through Siouxland. Then by the afternoon, we will see our rain and thunderstorm chances increase across the region. The thunderstorm chance is high in the overnight hours of Friday and into Saturday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing some severe weather, with the highest threat being large hail and gusty winds.

Then next week will see more average highs for this time of year.

I have all the details in the attached video above, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon!

