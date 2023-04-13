Around Siouxland: Boomerfest

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Boomerfest, formerly known as Elderfest, will soon be coming up. It’ll be a day full of education, food, dancing and fun.

During the event, there will be a vendor fair, a 10-point pitch tournament, a performance by the Burt Heithold band and the Embers, and a brownie sundae bar.

The event will be on April 20 at the Wayne City Auditorium from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Claudette Loera
2nd woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Iowa man sentenced for sexual abuse of 13-year-old

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Choose you, choose us
Around Siouxland: Choose Conference
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Concert
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Chamber Music Series
Around Siouxland: Are you smarter than a fourth grader
Around Siouxland: Are You Smarter than a Fourth grader?
Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s ‘Rock the Cure’