Around Siouxland: Boomerfest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Boomerfest, formerly known as Elderfest, will soon be coming up. It’ll be a day full of education, food, dancing and fun.

During the event, there will be a vendor fair, a 10-point pitch tournament, a performance by the Burt Heithold band and the Embers, and a brownie sundae bar.

The event will be on April 20 at the Wayne City Auditorium from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

