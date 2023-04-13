Beach volleyball continues to grow at Wayne State College

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - When you think of beach volleyball, one might think of courts along the beach with waves crashing in the distance, but one Siouxland college is changing the game right here in Wayne, Nebraska.

“Just to be out here for our first-ever debut for beach volleyball at Wayne State. It’s actually very spectacular to be a part of that program history in the making. So it’s pretty cool,” said Kelsie Cada, a volleyball player at Wayne State.

Wayne State College is bringing beach volleyball to life in the Midwest. The program first started competing in 2020, and now, just a few years later, the Wildcats hosted their first-ever home beach volleyball match.

“You know, it’s not a sport that gets played in the Midwest a lot. That’s for sure. But we’re fortunate enough to have it here at Wayne State,” said Scott Kneifl, Wayne State Volleyball Head Coach.

So how does the game differ in the sand compared to the court? The Wildcats compete six teams consisting of a pair of two. The sixes are an exhibition, and one through five count for the overall score. A team must win three out of five matches to win the overall game.

“It’s one of those things where there’s only one division and beach volleyball is division one. So junior colleges, and the NAIAs, division twos, Nebraska... we played Nebraska. So, you know, for our players to get to play a program like Nebraska in any sport is exciting. So just to be able to do this at our level, it’s a lot of fun,” said Kneifl.

“I hope it takes off completely. I think this can be a huge part of Wayne State volleyball, even just to get more girls in here just for sand. I know they potentially want to do that in the future. We’re hoping to get maybe an indoor court so we can practice, because we raise the nets to men’s height to practice indoors since it’s always so cold in the Midwest,” said Cada.

Up until their first home match on March 28, the Wildcats had only practiced outside one time. But they adapt by raising nets on their indoor courts to mimic the environment.

Beach volleyball provides that opportunity to keep playing and growing even in the Spring.

“I think it just maximize our touches. We’re able to touch the volleyball so much more in the Spring, which is going to make us better. You know, some of the little things are different on the court, but that’s one of the main reasons we started this beach program was to make sure that we’re going to continue to get better on the court,” said Kneifl.

It’s a sport that continues to grow, and Wayne State College looks forward to the endless potential beach volleyball can bring.

“You know, right now, we’re just happy having our core team play beach volleyball and getting those touches. And who knows where it’ll go,” said Kneifl.

The Wayne State Wildcats beach volleyball team is preparing to compete at the AVCA Small College Beach Nationals April 14-16.

