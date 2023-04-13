Changes begin on Friday as a few strong storms could develop late in the day

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things didn’t look or feel much different out there today compared to the past couple of days with sunny and windy weather and highs around 30 degrees above average for this time of year.

We’ll stay very mild yet again tonight although a few clouds will move in with lows in the upper 50s and gusty winds will continue to come at us from the south.

A cold front will be moving through Siouxland during the day on Friday meaning highs will be very different from west to east.

Western Siouxland may only see highs near 60 whil eastern Siouxland could get back into the low 80s.

For Sioux City, I expect to see increasing clouds with highs in the mid 70s with a slight chance of a shower or thundershowers during the afternoon.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms increase after 7 pm and some of those thunderstorms could get a little strong as the Storm Prediction Center has Siouxland in a marginal risk of severe storms with hail and gusty winds the primary threats.

After good chances of showers and thunderstorms move east Friday night, we still could see some showers moving through the area on Saturday and it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the upper 40s.

More sun starts to return on Sunday but it will be windy with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

What other changes lie ahead?

I’ll have your complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

