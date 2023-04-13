Fareway planning a new store in Hull, Iowa

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Fareway Stores is finalizing plans to build a new store in Hull, Iowa.

According to a news release from Fairway Stores, Inc. they are finalizing their plans to build a 10,600-square-foot store at the corner of Hwy. 18 and Division St. This will be Hull’s first grocery store since September 2021, after the Hull Food Center permanently closed, leaving the community without any grocery store.

Construction on the new store is planned to begin in late summer 2023, with a tentative opening in spring 2024. Fareway will close on the property soon, with more details on the building in the near future.

“Communities depend on a local grocer to offer high-quality products and unmatched service and help keep communities vibrant,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We look forward to serving area residents of Hull and want to thank city staff and community leaders for helping make this project possible.”

Hull Mayor Arlan Moss echoed positive comments regarding the store’s opening.

“We are excited to welcome Fareway to Hull. Our residents have been waiting for a local grocery store committed to great customer service and our small-town values,” said Moss.

The new store will offer FastLanes, a self-service checkout option, and online shopping and curbside pick-up, available on their website.

