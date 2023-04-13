Iowa Secretary of State raising awareness about resources during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Statistics show 81% of women in Iowa, and 43% of men in Iowa, have experienced some form of sexual assault or harassment.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Iowa’s Secretary of State wants to make sure that everyone knows about resources for victims.

Secretary of State Paul Pate says one resource for victims is the Iowa Victims Call Center Hotline, which can be reached by calling (800) 770-1650. It offers 24/7 support and can help connect victims with advocates in their area that they can talk to.

Local police and county sheriffs want people to know they’re also a resource. They want to do everything they can to prosecute suspects in these cases.

”A lot of times, people that go through these horrific experiences are uncomfortable coming to law enforcement right away,” said Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt. “They’re just like, ‘I don’t want to prosecute,’ or ‘I’m embarrassed,’ all of these different aspects. Part of the awareness of this month is to allow people to know, there are multiple different resources.”

Another important resource for victims is Iowa’s “Safe at Home” Program. It provides survivors with a legal substitute address to make it more difficult for suspects to find them. The program also provides confidential voting, and mail forwarding through the Secretary of State’s office.

”When you talk about these kinds of crimes, sex crimes, domestic violence crimes and that, it isn’t just in the big urban counties,” said Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State. “This is everywhere. And 77 counties is pretty clear, it’s a statewide issue.”

Anyone interested in applying for the “Safe at Home” program can call (515) 725-7233 or visit their website.

