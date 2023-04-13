Lakes Area News: Gillnetting operations beginning in Iowa Great Lakes area

ORLEANS, Iowa (KTIV) - They’re gearing up for another season of operations at the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery in Orleans, Iowa.

Gillnetting operations have yet to kick into high gear in the Iowa Great Lakes due to some lingering ice, but hatchery manager Kim Hawkins said they do have some walleyes coming in from other areas

”We do have our satellite stations catching fish at Storm Lake and Clear Lake. Their ice went off late last week or even before that for Storm Lake, and they have been catching the walleyes,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said they have been able to collect northern pike from some of the sloughs and shallow lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes which are completely ice-free.

The fish are collected for breeding purposes, and the eggs are then hatched with the fry being raised in the hatchery, before being stocked in lakes throughout Iowa.

The public is invited to view the operations. The fish hatchery in Orleans is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is closed over the noon hour. Hawkins said those hours will be expanded and the facility will be open on weekends once gillnetting kicks into high gear on the Iowa Great Lakes. She said that could happen as soon as this weekend.

