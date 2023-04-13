Leadership Iowa group tours Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Economic development has been a key focus for Sioux City over the past decade. On Thursday, business leaders from across the state took a firsthand look at some of that development at Leadership Iowa’s tour of Sioux City.

Each year, Leadership Iowa selects 40 business leaders from a pool of applicants to be a part of the program. It features eight monthly sessions where members get to tour different cities across the state to see what they have to offer. Members, who were here in Sioux City, stayed at the Warrior Hotel and got to visit destinations like the Hard Rock, Sioux City Art Center and Seaboard Triumph Expo Center. They say they’re impressed with the city’s development.

”I’ve been here one time back in 2004 for a wedding, and the amount of growth that this community has had over the last 15-20 years is remarkable,” said Patrick Smith, who works at First Bank in Cedar Valley.

Applications for next year’s group begin after April 15. You can apply, or nominate someone, through the Leadership Iowa website.

