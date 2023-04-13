MidAmerican: Over 1,500 people without power in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy is reporting over 1,500 people without power in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican’s outage map, the power outage started at 2:52 p.m. Thursday and is affecting 1,542 people. The power outage is being reported in Sioux City’s westside area.

As of 3 p.m., MidAmerican is reporting the power will be back on for those customers by 4:30 p.m.

