MidAmerican: Over 1,500 people without power in Sioux City
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy is reporting over 1,500 people without power in Sioux City.
According to MidAmerican’s outage map, the power outage started at 2:52 p.m. Thursday and is affecting 1,542 people. The power outage is being reported in Sioux City’s westside area.
As of 3 p.m., MidAmerican is reporting the power will be back on for those customers by 4:30 p.m.
