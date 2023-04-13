MidAmerican: Over 1,500 people without power in Sioux City

This map screenshot, taken at 3:04 p.m., shows a power outage in Sioux City.
This map screenshot, taken at 3:04 p.m., shows a power outage in Sioux City.(MidAmerican Energy)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - MidAmerican Energy is reporting over 1,500 people without power in Sioux City.

According to MidAmerican’s outage map, the power outage started at 2:52 p.m. Thursday and is affecting 1,542 people. The power outage is being reported in Sioux City’s westside area.

As of 3 p.m., MidAmerican is reporting the power will be back on for those customers by 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday in the Park announces lineup
2023 Saturday in the Park lineup announced
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Claudette Loera
2nd woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Iowa man sentenced for sexual abuse of 13-year-old

Latest News

Fareway planning a new store in Hull, Iowa
Sioux City man accused of breaking into apartment, handcuffing woman and tasing her
Nebraska state Sen. Kathleen Kauth wrote the bill which would ban gender-affirming care for...
Debate resumes on Nebraska bill to ban trans care for minors
Dog Walk Forecast: Finn
Dog Walk Forecast: Finn