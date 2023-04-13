Heated comments after Nebraska Legislature again advances bill to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Slama slams Hunt, Cavanuagh as ‘entitled liberal white women’ after sharp barbs directed at LB574 supporters.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Another win for conservatives at the Unicameral made for an emotional day on the legislative floor as Nebraska state senators voted to move LB574 to its final reading.
After several unusual delays this afternoon — and some odd gamesmanship by the speaker with a promise by the bill’s sponsor to compromise with opponents on the final version — Nebraska lawmakers voted to end the filibuster and vote on LB574, the bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.
As debate was wrapping up, Speaker John Arch of La Vista came to discuss a point of order while the bill’s sponsor, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, was speaking. And then there was a 15-minute pause in debate.
Opponents, who filibustered for four hours on Thursday, said later that they thought the pause meant the bill would be voted down and that supporters were trying to rally their troops. But in the end, supporters had just enough votes to end the second round of debate and move the bill forward.
The 33-16 vote advanced the bill to the final reading. On March 23, it passed General File 30-17 with two state senators voting “present, not voting.”
The way the bill is currently written, it would mean that people ages 18 and younger would not be able to get puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or gender-reassignment surgery — a very rare occurrence in Nebraska — even with approval from their parents and doctors.
Kauth said she still wants to compromise with opponents of the bill before the final vote.
Opponents don’t believe she’s interested in compromise.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said the senators are more interested in legislating hate more than anything else.
The vote brought State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha to tears.
“I don’t want to talk to any of you ever again,” she said.
State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling called her two colleagues “entitled liberal white women” who haven’t been able to stop any bills this session.
To be clear: Children’s Hospital and CHI Health have each confirmed to 6 News that they’ve never done a surgery like this on a minor. Nebraska Medicine said it was so rare that even disclosing the number was akin to violating patient confidentiality.
