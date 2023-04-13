Northwest Iowa family receives award for 117-year-old farm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Keeping a family farm going for more than a century requires grit, luck, and a whole lot of neighborhood support.

The Volkerts have experienced all of that and more, keeping their farm in operation for more than eleven decades. Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture honored the Volkerts for being good farmers, and good neighbors, at a ceremony in Holstein, IA.

Janet and Lane Volkert accepted the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, but it would’ve meant the most to the family’s patriarch, Larry “Louie” Volkert, who died in 2020.

Nurturing a 117-year-old farm was his dream. One validated by the award Thursday.

“And, you know, people just embrace each other here in town. They’re there for people. I can’t say enough good about our town and the people in it,” said Janet Volkert, a landowner and wife of Louie.

And the family said you need more than just a solid operation to get over that century mark in farming, you also need a great community and that community was on full display in Holstein with about 150 people in attendance.

“We’d been in this community our whole lives and I would like to think our name is pretty well known and respected. Just from the crowd here today,” said Lane Volkert, another family member.

The family was also gifted a Bur Oak tree, meant for blocking wind across farmland. Janet and Lane say they haven’t decided where to plant it, but it’ll remain an enduring reminder of the persistence it takes to build an award-winning operation.

Naig returns from overseas visits

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig hopes to open new, overseas markets for Iowa ag exports. He spoke with KTIV News 4 during his visit to Holstein.

Naig talked about recent trade trips to solidified markets like South Korea, and emerging markets like the Philippines. He says he sold Iowa’s reliability when it comes to producing ethanol and other products.

Ultimately he hopes the trips will lead to further trade between producers in Iowa and Asian markets.

“People know we’re an ag state all around the world. They know that we’re, we’re talking a lot about reliability and consistency,” said Naig. “You know it’s a disrupted global marketplace right now.”

Naig says the federal government should negotiate further free trade agreements in Asia because, right now, Iowa producers face tariffs when importing their goods in some countries.

